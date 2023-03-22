Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,154 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

