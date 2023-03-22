Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

MKC stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.