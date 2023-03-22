4,250 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

