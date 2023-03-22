Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $100.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

