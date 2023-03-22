Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

