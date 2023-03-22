Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 28,093 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $82,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.01.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

