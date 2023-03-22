NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of NVR worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $28,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,482.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,542.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,167.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,639.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $89.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

