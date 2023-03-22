Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

