AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 278,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

