Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 625,863 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,316,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $7,398,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $2,477,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $10,354,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.