Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 18,975 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.