Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

