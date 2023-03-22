Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 127,636 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,636 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

