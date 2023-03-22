Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $341.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

