Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

