Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

