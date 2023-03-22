Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $19.16 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

PAYX stock opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

