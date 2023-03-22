Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 758 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $335.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

