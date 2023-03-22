Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,009 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

