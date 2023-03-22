Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 231 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 105,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

