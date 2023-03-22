Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $819.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.