Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $33,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.