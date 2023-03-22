Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SBSW stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
