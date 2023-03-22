FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FCBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

