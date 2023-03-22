Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Target Price to $77.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

