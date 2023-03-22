EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EPR opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

