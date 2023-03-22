Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.71) to GBX 2,190 ($26.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,100 ($25.79) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Halma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Halma has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Halma

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

