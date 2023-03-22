HSBC Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $3.80

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $6.30 to $3.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $790.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

