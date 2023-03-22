CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get CK Asset alerts:

CK Asset Price Performance

Shares of CHKGF opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.