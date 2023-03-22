HSBC Lowers CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Reduce

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

CD Projekt Stock Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

