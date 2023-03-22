Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 6.9 %

APO stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,126,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

