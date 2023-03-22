Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

WBX opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

