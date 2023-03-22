Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Wallbox Stock Up 6.6 %

WBX opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wallbox

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.