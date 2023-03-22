American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

