PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

PHM stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

