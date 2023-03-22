3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $105.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

NYSE:MMM opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

