Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

