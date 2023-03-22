Barclays Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $61.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.