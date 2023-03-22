Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 17.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.