Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Investment analysts at Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GGGSF. UBS Group boosted their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 3,200 ($39.30) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,020 ($37.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Greggs Stock Performance

GGGSF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

