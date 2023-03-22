Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RumbleON, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RumbleON in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 1,252,416 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RumbleON by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290,344 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in RumbleON by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 120,550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in RumbleON by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
