Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Reduced by Analyst

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.