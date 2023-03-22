Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Pipe’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $318.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

