Nkarta, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nkarta in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 453,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 106,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 40.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 143,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nkarta by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

