HC Wainwright Comments on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

