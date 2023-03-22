Research Analysts Set Expectations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

MLTX has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

