Research Analysts Set Expectations for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Sunday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,220.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $982.57. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

