HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.95. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

