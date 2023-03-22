SVB Leerink Comments on Athenex, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Athenex in a report released on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Athenex’s current full-year earnings is ($12.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Athenex Trading Down 19.0 %

Institutional Trading of Athenex

Shares of ATNX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.39. Athenex has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 104.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 844.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

