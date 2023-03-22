SVB Leerink Comments on Athenex, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Athenex in a report released on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Athenex’s current full-year earnings is ($12.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Athenex Trading Down 19.0 %
Institutional Trading of Athenex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 104.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 844.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athenex (ATNX)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.