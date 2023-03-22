Berry Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BRY stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.42%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.