89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

89bio Stock Down 7.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

