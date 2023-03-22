Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 18.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

